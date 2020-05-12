Gemini Man : Will Smith against Will Smith in a new excerpt of the film

The characters of Ang Lee don’t care much for the rules of the road and engage in a battle with blows of the motorcycle in the head.

Will Smith has presumably not heard of the helmet in the new feature film by Ang Lee. Not serious, a small concussion but it doesn’t hurt anyone, right ? This time, no dialogue, just fighting. In full race-suit against his clone younger in the extract presented, Henry Brogan, professional killer, talented, finds himself cornered and must deploy a wealth of tips and stamina to not admit defeat.

The Irishman, Captain Marvel, the Gemini Man : how to walk the rejuvenation of digital actors ?



Images of the preview were already visible in the trailer, but this time the Paramount has put the package in a posting a video on YouTube : back wheel in jaw motorcycle nose up pouncing on his target, slowed down on Will – the oldest – that galley… the tone is given, Gemini Man is going to hurt. And the viewer will see first hand the detail : Ang Lee has once again used the coupled 3D at HFR (High Frame Rate), asking 120 frames per second. A technique that allows more control in her image and give a particular precision on the big screen. The director had already worked that way on A day in the life of Billy Lynnwhile his character couldn’t get out mentally from the battle field discovered in Iraq.

Will Smith will be up against his clone, but also Clive Owen, recently seen in the movie Netflix Anonand will give a reply to Mary Elizabeth Winstead who will also be in the cast of Birds of Prey. Gemini Man is expected for the 2 October in the halls.