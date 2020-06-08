Gemini Man : Will Smith is facing Will Smith on Canal+

After Independence Day, Men In Black, Wild Wild West or Bad Boys, we always wondered : who could succeed to defeat Will Smith ? And if the answer was… Will Smith himself ? It is the challenge of the extreme which is launched in Gemini Man !

He was paid twice as much ? This is the question that one may ask when it is discovered that Will Smith plays not one, but two roles for the film Gemini Man that is shown from this Friday, June 5 on Channel+ accessible from your box SFR.

Action Film the title of which quebec is bound to The Man Of Gemini (this makes a little too much Knights of the Zodiac when same), Gemini Man tells the story of Henry Brogan (Will Smith), a former military man turned hired assassin for a secret agency from the government. At the beginning of the movie, he wants to retire and be put out to pasture, but we know how it goes in these cases : no one wants to see a movie about a former hit-man in retirement, who grows begonias and a cup of tea. Her former employers want to make it go away, and send for it… its a clone, more 25 years young ! Will Smith VS. Will Smith, the final battle can begin !

I Will Survive

A bit like in the last Star Wars when it came time to revive some of the characters, the CGI has been asked to rejuvenate the facial features Will Smith, who was 50 years old at the time of the shooting Gemini Man. Science-fiction Film, it is mostly action-oriented, thanks to its director, taiwanese Ang Lee, who has previously signed films as different as Tiger and Dragon, Life of Pi, Hulk or The Secret of Brokeback Mountain. Some idea of the versatility…

It is, therefore, a terrible chase that engages in a number of countries, with the allure of Mission Impossible and scenes of spectacular action every two minutes, as this combat on a motorcycle, and “shots” of motorcycles. The grand spectacle that leaves you looking without asking questions, except one : who is the strongest ? The young Will Smith, or the old Will Smith ?