Generation 70-80 : The nostalgia of times past.

The human being always has a sense of nostalgia. The nostalgia, precisely because the time has and passed, plunges us into the realization that the moment lived in the present, we will live ever more. We are living fully, and living it, it also passes out of the present to conjugate it in the past. This is why the moment lived, even if it passes and is exceeded, is never entirely lost. He comes to dwell in the memory, where the reminiscence that can always remember the past and the present in the experience of remembrance. Proof :

“I was born in the 70’s, I grew up influenced by the 80s-90s. I have known year white, the advent of the multiparty system, Mba Abessolo leader of the opposition, Cam’s class Prime minister, the colleges, respectively, Saint Gabriel de Mouila, Saint Dominique de Moanda, Raponda Walker, and Our Lady of Quaben, the stock market in the quarter with an average of 10/20, the company’s national Air Gabon, Barbier, the Octra, Sotravil, the visits to Gabon Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, pope John Paul II and Bob Marley before him. Djo Balard with the lino of pepito, the mode of clothing called “ventilos”, Bata. The boots Stan Smith, Vans, moccasins, Air Jordan, College, China, in mourning, bending, Twisting, etc… We even made sure to watch the NBA of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, two sports icons who, like Platini, Maradona, Roberto Baggio, Gullit, Van Basten, Carl Lewis, Agassi, Sotomayor, Prost, Ayrton Senna, Mike Tyson, Jackson Richardson, Pascal Gentil, Mocktar Doumbia have influenced our choice of sports. The basketball players of the Dream Team and the wrestlers of the WWF (Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Bad news Brown, Rick Rude, Jack the Snake Robert, the Rockers) were part of our heroes. Just like Bruce Lee, Sylvester Stallone (Rambo), Chuck Norris, Schwarzenegger, Jacky Chan, Tom Cruise, or Rocco Siffredi. As Samantha Fox, Sabrina, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Pamela Anderson focused the majority of the fantasies of male.

Mc Hammer, Naughty by nature, Lysa Stansfield, Mc Solaar, Shaba Ranks, Snoop, Tupac, Notorious Big hurt in a nightclub. Holy mountain, and Louis were the seats of the great atmosphere, free of violence. The mysterious adventure of Patrick Nguema Ndong kept us in suspense all night.

The competitions OGSSU or interclass, the dance contest, the announcement of the medium-sized year-end in front of the whole school were moments of glory. The stock exchange, vaccination campaigns free of charge in the institutions and the TSB acquired.

I attended the birth of Democracy, the national conference….

We were the last generation that grew up playing in the streets, we were the first to play video games, we were the last to record songs on the radio-cassettes, and we are proud of our walkman on batteries !

We are the generation that set aside 5 000 CFA francs to burst into the box, or in the booms. To declare our love, we wrote a letter or sent a friend.

We also learned to program the VCR before the other, we played with ATARI, SEGA and Nintendo and then we had our 1er GAMEBOY and it was thought to turn it off to save the batteries. The parts of table football, pinball, marbles or football occupied a good part of our leisure time. And we ”shootait” fruit juice (Coke, Fanta, lemonade, Sprite).

We are the generation of the Candy, Goldorak, Belle and Sebastian, Spectreman, Power Rangers, the Cities of gold, Ninja Turtles, Rahan, Akim or Zambla. But also of Dynasty, Dallas, the North and the South, Top models, Beverly Hills, Baywatch… She the one who slept or woke up with the music slow (Phil Collins, Elton John, Lionel Richie, Goldman, Gloria Estefan, Withney Houston, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, Kenny G, Boyz II men) or zouk love Kassav, Eric, at olympia, Phil control, Oil, Houria, etc)

We traveled in the car without buckling the belt and without an airbag. We did not have 99 television stations, or/flat-screen tv giant, or mp3, IPods, Facebook didn’t exist and I assure you that it was an ami(e)s and true even, for the life of the stars we bought the magazines there was no Twitter.

When we wanted to play with a friend, we were going to knock on his door without the use of the phone, and we returned to the time not that the parents are worried (but mostly to avoid the small engueulade or even the big spanking).

There was 1000 questions in front of a mobile phone, which weighed in at 1 kilo, we learnt to hit the typewriter and save paper and ink, pc ? The Internet ? We don’t know ! We were talking in real and not virtual, as it was the right time !!! The belle époque. That nostalgia !!!! “

Have to admit, that time is a pivot around which to organize our lives in all their facets. But if the time of the clock or the calendar is the same for all, it may seem to pass more quickly or more slowly. The context plays a fundamental role, for instance on the music and the colors. Similarly, the use of the terms semantic to talk about the time affects our perception of time flowing, as well as the type of activity carried out. Finally, it is largely related to the individual : his age, his gender, his culture.

