Generation Z(endaya) : portrait of a girl of her time

She is beautiful, she is young, she is talented. And a 23-year-old, Zendaya also releases this potential sympathy that is not jealous not even. Its name, which means “to give thanks” in shona, (bantu language of Zimbabwe) is on everyone’s lips at least 30 years. To most young people, he speaks necessarily : on Instagram, the star of the generation Z peaks at around 61.7 million subscribers. Today it is much more than an icon teenager : star of the series for teens Euphoria and famous for its commitments to the right to education, equality, animal rights, Zendaya asserts itself on all fronts as one of the leading lights of the year. Back on the ascent under control of a girl of her time.

After a few contracts modeling, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman began his screen career in 2010, with the series Shake It Up ! stamped Disney. She portrays the lead role as Rocky Blue, a teenage girl passionate about dance to the dreams of glory. Zendaya plays, Zendaya sings, Zendaya dance : side stage performance, it is far from being the panacea, but this passage by the team which provided the scene pop many of its international stars offers the 14 year-old girl, an exhibition of choice. In not a Britney or Miley Cirusshe had a first name with the target audience : generation Z. As Zendaya ? The young woman signed her first album to her (pre)name three years later, and builds its fame by participating in the equivalent of “Dancing with the stars” in the United States.

In 2015, she is back in another series, Disney, Agent K. C. The hard part with the franchise was not to return, but to escape. Zendaya steals her wings on the big screen two years later at the poster for the blockbuster Spiderman: Homecoming and the musical The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron (and giving the latter, either-by the way, his best kiss of the cinema). Still, in 2017, she strikes a pose on the cover of US Vogue. What turn the page Disneyto conquer a public that is more pointed.

From the top of its 23 years, Zendaya embodies one of the issues a fashion industry and the beauty still very white. Since his childhood in California where she took her first steps in modeling, Zendaya shows affinities with the field. The one that will launch in 2016 its own brand (Daya by Zendaya, on pause since the beginning of 2018) covers in 2015 the chronicle on the red carpet of the 87th ceremony of the Oscars. In question ? Not her outfit, a slip dress white signed Vivienne Westwood. But her hair, made of dreadlocks. Giuliana Rancic, tv presenter on E ! Newssaid that it is unacceptable on a red carpetand that the young artist felt “the patchouli… or the weed”. Output immediately taclée by the young woman, pointing out that these words “are not just stereotypes but are shockingly offensive”.

Proud of its origins in african-american, Zendaya has campaigned since its inception for a better representation of Blacks in the film industry first, then fashion. As she said Monday, after the parade with Tommy Hilfiger in the columns of the New York Times“everyone needs to feel seen and to be part of the fashion world”.

2019, the turning point

A message that the young woman may be much better to wear as it is since February, the global ambassador of the maison Lancôme. Thus, if Zendaya was already under the spotlight, everything seems to be accelerated in a few months. There are, of course, these two bursts shows in the u.s., conducted for the designer Tommy Hilfiger, in Paris in march and a few days ago in the context of mythical Apollo Theater in Harlem. With the help of her stylist, the very competent Law Roach (to whom we owe the new credibility mode Celine Dion), Zendaya took to speak to all women, what is stated in the echo its podiums inclusive.

But also a series event : Euphoriaproduced by Drake and aired in HBO, a portrait subversive desires and evils of the younger generation. With the title role of Street narrator of the series, and as a young drug addict on the difficult path of healing, Zendaya does not hesitate to fall in the shadows. Critics greet his sensitive interpretation of a character a bit cynical. In 2020, Zendaya, the actress will share the poster with Timothy Chalametof Dunethird adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, signed Denis Villeneuve. Something tells us that this is only the beginning of a epic fantasy.