Gentleman accepts the bankruptcy of the Ascent MX: ‘Blacksmiths made the gym’

Gabriel Knight, coach of Juarez, FC, confirmed with his own experience of the conditions in which was the Ascent MX, which resolves to give foot to the d-League and explained that during his experience as a technician of Tapachula, had to take the hand of blacksmiths to build fitness equipment.

The strategist gave an interview to ESPN in which he was not in favor of or against the disappearance of the Ascent MX, but yes confirmed that the league was in bankruptcy, as pointed out Alejandro Irarragorri.

“When I arrived in Tapachula had nothing, just a pitch. We didn’t have weights and we send to do with blacksmiths machines for players to entrenaran. After you made the gym”, said the strategist.

Knight conquered the Ascent MX in 2018 as sporting rules dictate, including the series against Alebrijes, but since he was not certified did not arrive at the maximum circuit.

He narrated further that the trips to the games visitor lasted up to three days, especially when they got to visit the farthest points, in addition to that the players received 200 pesos per diem for meals

“The trips were very difficult. We could take up to three days to go and come of a match. We went to a semi-final to Zacatecas and we arrived at the party two hours before by detours and suspensions of flight. You crossed a day at the airport in Tapachula to Mexico City and then to where he is,” he said.

Knight currently lives another thing with Juarez, that from almost a year ago compete in the maximum circuit, although the payroll is one of the lowest.