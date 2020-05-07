Gentleman of the week : Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo is an american actor known for his role as Jesus Adams Foster in the american tv series The Fosters and for her performances in romantic comedies.

Noah Gregory Centineo was born in Miami, Florida, may 9, 1996. At the age of sixteen years, in 2012, he quit school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

Noah Centineo has made his debut as an actor as Josh Peters in the movie Croc d’or in 2009. Between 2011 and 2013, he will play the role of Dallas in three episodes of the tv series Austin and Ally. The following year he will play respectively in an episode of the tv series, Marvin Marvin and Shake It Up.

In 2014, he won his first role in the movie the Disney Channel, The Boy’s ideal, in which he played the role of Jaden Stark. It was then projected in the same year in the comedy pilot of the Disney Channel Growing Up and Down.

In August 2015, it was announced that Noah Centineo joined the hit tv series The Fosters, produced by Jennifer Lopez.

In 2017, he plays in the television series, T@gged. In the same year, he played the role of Johnny Sander Jr. in the film SPF-1813 and then the role of Jake Roberts in Can’t Take It Back, directed by Tim Shechmeister. It also makes an appearance in the video clip from the hit music Havana singer Camila Cabello.

In 2018, it is at the head of two original films, Netflix. He played the role of Peter Kavinsky in the romantic comedy, To all the boys I’ve loved and Jamey in Sierra Burgess. He is also the head of the comedy, Swiped from Ann Deborah Fishman. He joined the cast of the romantic comedy The Perfect Date to the sides of Camila Mendes and Laura Marano.

He joined the distribution of Charlie’s Angels, a film that takes place in the continuity of the film series Charlie’s Angels and the cult series Funny ladies ; he played the role of Langston.

In 2019, he joined the cast in Good Condition, the series derived from The Fosters to the time of an episode, during which, he takes up the role of Jesus Adams Foster.

In February 2020, released the second part To all the boys : P.S. I still love you.

Privacy

In 2019, he was in a relationship with Alexis Ren, but they would have recently separated.

Has only 24 years-old, Noah already has a reputation of gold and an address book set…

By Louise Vandezande