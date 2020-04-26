George and Amal Clooney, Lady Gaga, Paul Pogba… many celebrities commit against the coronavirus

The wave of the virus COVID-19 in the world concerned in the highest place. To help the researchers and the medical world, some celebrities have decided to take the problem to arm the body. This is the case of George and Amal Clooney. The american actor, 58 years of age, and the lawyer lebanese-british 42 years, are known for their support of various charitable causes. In 2018, Clooney are committed against the firearms by making a donation of $ 500,000 after the slaughter that had taken place in a high school in Florida. In the Face of the global health situation deplorable, it is obvious that the couple did not want to stay idle. This time, they have announced this Thursday, April 9, that they donate a million dollars, which will be donated to several organizations throughout the world. According to the magazine Deadline, $ 250,000 would be allocated to the organization Motion Pictures and Television Fun, who comes to the aid of people affected by the health crisis. 300 000 dollars are also divided between three associations located outside of the United States, including a food bank in Lebanon.

Generosity that is incredible

George and Amal Clooney are not the only ones to make donations to help in the fight against the virus Covid-19. The famous French footballer, Paul Pogba is committed on 15 march to pay € 30 000 to buy safety gear for the staff of the hospital : gloves, masks, and protective eyewear. Another star of the round ball, Franck Ribery, has offered 50 000

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

Death of Liliane Walked, the great activist and widow of Georges Marchais, the coronavirus

10 ways to wear sneakers

Marine Lorphelin : what she has had to learn because of the coronavirus

The Office of Legends in mourning : a member of the team has died of the coronavirus

Yves Calvi made his mea culpa after his remarks polemics on the ” cant hospital “

“data-reactid=”23″>Death of Liliane Walked, the great activist and widow of Georges Marchais, the coronavirus

10 ways to wear sneakers

Marine Lorphelin : what she has had to learn because of the coronavirus

The Office of Legends in mourning : a member of the team has died of the coronavirus

Yves Calvi made his mea culpa after his remarks polemics on the ” cant hospital “