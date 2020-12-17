George Clooney defends Tom Cruise’s outburst on set

The actor-director believes that Cruise was not wrong at all about it.

George Clooney has defended Tom Cruise after the movie star was filmed on the set of Mission: Impossible putting an epic scold on staff members for ignoring health measures against Covid-19.

Cruise reportedly lost his cool when he spotted two assistants together around a monitor, watching the playback, and launched an angry spiel that threatened to fire anyone who didn’t take seriously the health and safety rules he helped implement.

He was enraged: “We are the gold standard. They are in Hollywood making movies right now thanks to us! Because they believe in us and what we are doing! “

“I’m on the phone with all the damn studios at night, the insurance companies, the producers, and they are watching us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, mothers, and fathers. I never want to see him again! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, if I see you do it again, you’re gone ”.

The audio was leaked by The Sun and now Clooney chimed in during a conversation with satellite radio host Howard Stern, insisting that Tom had every right to be angry at team members.

“He didn’t overreact because it’s a problem,” George said. “I have a friend who is AD (assistant director) on another television show to whom almost exactly the same thing happened without such a distant response.”

“I wouldn’t have made it that big. But you’re in a position of power and it’s complicated, right? You have a responsibility for everyone else and he is absolutely right about that. And, you know, if production stops, a lot of people lose their jobs. People have to understand that and be responsible. It’s just not my style, you know, to make everyone mad that way … but, you know, everyone has their own style. “

“I understand why he did it. He is not wrong at all about that. “

In addition to Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg has also offered her support for Cruise.