GEORGE CLOONEY HAS BEEN CUTTING HIS HAIR HIMSELF FOR 25 YEARS – WITH AN INCREDIBLE TOOL

Last spring, the world suddenly faced a dilemma: with hairdressers and barbers closed due to the pandemic, should I let my hair grow out or try to cut it at home?

Well, George Clooney didn’t have to face the problem, because he has been cutting his hair himself for 25 years.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 59-year-old revealed that not only has he been cutting his hair himself for nearly three decades, but he’s been doing it using an amazing tool.

A famous machine in America and a great protagonist of the 80s TV sales: the Flowbee.

Actor/director George Clooney tells @thattracysmith that he's been cutting his own hair for years – by using the Flowbee haircutting machine https://t.co/SWYT8pFC8h pic.twitter.com/bKepm5LQCM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 29, 2020

In this video, shared on Twitter by CBS Sunday Morning, you can check out the Flowbee:

” I ‘ve only cut my hair 25 years, ” shared George Clooney. “My hair is really straw-like, so it’s easy to cut it. “

He added that with this ” you can’t really make too many mistakes. So, years ago, I bought a Flowbee, which came out on the market when I was a kid .”

“ Comes with vacuum cleaner and scissors. I still have it, “George added.” My haircuts literally take two minutes.