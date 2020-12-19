CELEBRITIES

George Clooney thinks his wife Amal Clooney would make a great president

Posted on

The actor and director would be willing to be a first gentleman, and he would do laundry and sweep the White House.

George Clooney believes that his wife Amal Clooney would make a great president. The Midnight Sky star confessed in a new interview to the English program Lorraine of the ITV channel, that he would love to see his wife as president of the United States and considers that it would be a ‘perfect world’ if she took over the White House.

“Well, there are laws that state that to be president you have to be an American citizen, but in a perfect world, Amal for president, I would be a happy first gentleman… I would wash all the clothes and do the cleaning. Listen, the world would be a better world if it was run by Amal and the Amal of the world. Well, it would certainly be more peaceful. That’s right. We want a president, perhaps in the future. We already have a female vice president, and that is encouraging, justifies.

In the interview, the actor also commented on how he has helped at home during the coronavirus quarantine and assured that there is no problem for him to do housework.

“I was poor for a good part of my life, I lived in an apartment with one bedroom and did everything. It’s been a while, as you can imagine, and out of nowhere, I had a lot of clothes to wash and a lot of floors to clean… not counting the dishes and the stains on the wooden floor. I feel like my mother in 1964 and I have a new respect for her. He had no help and raised two children when he was 19, he said.

