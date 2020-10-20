George Clooney to produce baseball-based movie Calico Joe

The actor has teamed up with Grant Heslov and Bob Dylan, in an adaptation of the book John Grisham, and produced by Clooney himself.

George Clooney and his partner at Smokehouse Pictures, Grant Heslov, will produce an adaptation of John Grisham’s baseball-based book, Calico Joe, which combines fact and fiction. Bob Dylan will also be one of the producers and Clooney will sign the direction, in addition to being one of the protagonists.

The story focuses on the American Baseball League and tells a story of family, father and son overcoming, forgiveness, and redemption.

George and Grant said together in a statement: “John wrote a beautiful story, and the opportunity to collaborate with Bob to bring it to the movies is fantastic.”

Bob Dylan added: “George and Grant see this book as I do: a powerful story that will resonate with young and old. People of any age will be able to relate to him.