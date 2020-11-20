GEORGE CLOONEY TOLD A JOKE THAT BRAD PITT PLAYED ON HIM IN ITALY

George Clooney has been in the mood for revelations lately and after he said he gave a million dollars to each of his 14 closest friends , today is the turn of a joke that Brad Pitt played on him.

The two actors have been friends for years and have worked together on the Ocean’s film saga . The anecdote dates back to when they were shooting the second chapter Ocean’s Twelve and is set here in Italy.

Exactly in Laglio, on Lake Como , where George Clooney owns the now famous Villa Oleandra and where scenes from the film were shot.

The 59-year-old explained that Brad Pitt tried to ruin his reputation in what he called ” his hometown “:

” Brad has sent a message to all the people in town, my city. I lived there for years – told the Today Show – He stuck the message on telephone poles. He said: ‘The film is coming to town and please , address George Clooney only by the name of his character, Danny Ocean, and don’t look him in the eye . “

” So the newspapers started writing: ‘ George Clooney, the star! ‘. It was a horrible story, but I got my revenge afterwards .”

You can hear this anecdote directly from him, in the video:

George Clooney revealed a prank Brad Pitt pulled on him while shooting “Ocean’s Twelve” in Italy. pic.twitter.com/fRz95L1hnJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2020

Now we wait to know how he avenged himself!

