GEORGE CLOONEY’S TWINS SPEAK ITALIAN AND USE IT TO TROLL THEIR DAD

You surely know how much George Clooney loves Italy. Often he is based in Laglio, on Lake Como, where he owns Villa Oleandra and which he describes as ” my city “.

He knows a few words in our language but is very far from using it fluently. Two little Clooney, on the other hand, have learned Italian perfectly: they are the twins Ella and Alexander!

The children were born in 2017 from the marriage with Amal Alamuddin and are therefore three years old. The famous dad revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that they know Italian very well and use it against him.

” We did a very stupid thing. Which is the fact that they speak fluent Italian at the age of three, but I don’t speak Italian and my wife doesn’t speak Italian .”

” It’s terrible. We armed them with a tongue. If I say: ‘Go and clean your room’, they reply: ‘Eh, papa strange ‘ – he said, improvising an Italian accent and crippling the insult – And I: “Thing? ‘”.

” I’m from Kentucky, English is already a second language for me, ” he continued to joke, making fun of the fact that Kentucky is spoken with a particular accent.