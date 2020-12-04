CELEBRITIES

GEORGE CLOONEY’S TWINS SPEAK ITALIAN AND USE IT TO TROLL THEIR DAD

Posted on

You surely know how much George Clooney loves Italy. Often he is based in Laglio, on Lake Como, where he owns Villa Oleandra and which he describes as ” my city “.

He knows a few words in our language but is very far from using it fluently. Two little Clooney, on the other hand, have learned Italian perfectly: they are the twins Ella and Alexander!

The children were born in 2017 from the marriage with Amal Alamuddin and are therefore three years old. The famous dad revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that they know Italian very well and use it against him.

” We did a very stupid thing. Which is the fact that they speak fluent Italian at the age of three, but I don’t speak Italian and my wife doesn’t speak Italian .”

” It’s terrible. We armed them with a tongue. If I say: ‘Go and clean your room’, they reply: ‘Eh, papa strange ‘ – he said, improvising an Italian accent and crippling the insult – And I: “Thing? ‘”.

” I’m from Kentucky, English is already a second language for me, ” he continued to joke, making fun of the fact that Kentucky is spoken with a particular accent.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.3K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.3K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top