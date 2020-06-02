George Floyd : Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in full manifestation against racism (photos) – Voltage

This Sunday, 1st June, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have joined the protesters marching to protest against the tragic death of George Floyd, a man of Minneapolis died during a brutal arrest police. It is thus quite naturally that the couple of stars came out to melt into the crowd in the streets of Miami to show their support. Shawn Mendes, 21, was dressed in black and brandishing a sign saying Black Lives Matter (“the life of the Black count”, a movement, a militant african-american who is mobilizing against the violence and systemic racism against Blacks, editor’s note)while Camila Cabello, his girlfriend of 23 years walked in front of him, waving his own sign. The two artists were wearing masks on their faces, as stipulated in the health regulations of the town to stop the pandemic.

Before you go out in the street, the singer of Señorita also seized of its social networks to convey a message. “I tried to find the right words to say after seeing the video where the life of George Floyd is kidnapped with impunity… I’m so sorry for the family of George Floyd, the family Ahmaud Arbery, the family of Breonna Taylor, and the countless other black families who are withdrawing their children, and their parents”, she said. “I’m with you in outrage and I called the governor of Minnesota Walz, the attorney general of Minnesota Keith Ellison and the prosecutor of the county of Hennepin Mike Freeman. Their numbers and what to say is on the Web site of the ACLU, and I invite you to call in, sign the petitions, and we fight together for justice”, she continued. “We need a change, we can’t afford to keep the silence and we cannot allow a society indifferent to the pain of others. #BlackLivesMatter #WeCantBreathe”, she concluded.

On his side, Shawn Mendes wrote : “I feel sick to my stomach. Hear the sound of his voice screaming for help is icy cold and it’s heartbreaking. I’m really sorry that this injustice continues to happen”.