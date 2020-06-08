George Floyd : Emma Watson very criticized for his tribute, it reacts

The stars of the world have found a way to show their anger on social networks after the death of George Floyd in the United States. If many events are held in several cities of the country, a good number of personalities have also decided to join the movement #BlackLivesMatter. But while Emma Watson has also shared his or her sentence, the actress of Harry Potter is accused by several internet users do not take the movement seriously, after the young woman had shared on Instagram three black squares with white borders: “Emma Watson who takes time to change a black square so that it matches with its feed Instagram but who doesn’t publish a single link to donate or sign petitions is simply not well”, “You got to be kidding, share links! Use your platform to share information”.

“As a white person, I took advantage of that”

In the Face of many accusations, Emma Watson was keen to explain. On his account Instagram, the actress has assured in a long text that she supported the movement with all his heart: “there is so much racism in our past and our present which is not recognized or taken into account. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, exploitation, and oppression, closely linked to the company. As a white person, I took advantage of that. Even if we may think that as individuals we work hard to be anti-racist, we have to work harder to actively fight against the structural and institutional racism that surrounds us. I am still learning the many ways in which I support, unconsciously, a system is structurally racist. Over the next few days, I will be using Instagram and Twitter to share links to resources that I found useful for my own research, learning, and listening. I see your anger, your sadness, and your pain. I don’t know what it looks like, but this does not mean that I will not try”. Remains to be seen if this message will be enough to calm users.