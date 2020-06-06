George Floyd : when the stars and the brands do activism in toc

But that reproach on the background to this activism ? Not to be that “surface”, making the most of beautiful the symbols without providing “in-depth discussions” and, especially, resources to the control of the principal concerned : beyond the virality of the keywords, how many of these celebrities have actually contributed to the movements, not least financially ? And how réitéreront their engagement once the news passed ?

The risk of a momentum like that of the stars in the face of #BlackOutTuesday would be to limit this reflection to a “trend” of the moment. However, contrary to a publication Instagram plenty likée, “racism is not a moment, it is a problem 365 days a year”, says Grazia. But these stars will continue their support ?

Blame not so far removed from those experienced today, the empire Nike. “If Nike was pressure for real change, the company would support legislation to help put an end to this systemic racism, and not only not simple announcements”, tackle in this sense, a user, little confident in the slogan renewed of the company (“Let’s all be actors of change”).

The forms of commitment pop (keywords, publications relayed en masse on the social networks, various slogans and punchy) promoted these days by the brands and celebrities white the most cheers would that powder in the eyes ? It is, in any case the opinion of the Guardian, the one who proclaims bluntly : “the Fight against racism who killed George Floyd requires more than hashtags”.

“The White man will remain where there are benefits”