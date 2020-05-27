George Floyd, who was killed by the police : Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, the stars still seeking justice

On Twitter, Jacob Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, has announced that “the four police officers from Minneapolis involved in the death of George Floyd have been returned”. During a press conference just before, he had also said : “To be Black in the United States should not be a death sentence”.

Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg… The stars are mobilizing

Many people demonstrated this Tuesday, may 26, on Chicago Avenue, where he was killed George Floyd. They have asked the american police to stop killing citizens of color during traffic stops. But the anonymous were not the only ones to be shocked by the horrible death. Several stars such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Madonna, or even the rappers Meek Mill, Ice Cube and Ice T have also denounced this terrifying event. They demanded justice and requested that police violence be stopped once and for all.