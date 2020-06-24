George R. R. Martin announces a good news for the fans

The Fans of the series Game of Thrones will finally be reconciled with the end of the series, which is seen as a disappointment ? If it is not a problem for HBO to return the result of your show, as suggested by a petition launched by fans angry, it is always possible to find an alternate exit in the books that inspired the series. As George R. R. Martin has scared fans when he announced that his end of the iron Throne would be very different.

A containment prolific

But until now, readers had to gnaw their brakes. Very taken by the series of development of derivatives, the writer was a little sloppy in their books. The last two volumes, The Winds of Winter and Dream of Spring, has announced, not yet published. But the confinement that happens in the mountains seems to have been good for George R. R. Martin. The writer announced on his blog that he had made a great progress in the writing of The Winds of Winter, the sixth volume of the saga. “I spent long hours each day on The Winds of Winter, and I’m making steady progress. I have finished a new chapter yesterday, and another three days ago, and another the previous week. But no, this is not to say that the book will be finished tomorrow or the published next week. This is going to be a great book, and there’s still a way to go,” he said.

The next volume in 2021 ?

George R. R. Martin was scheduled for a visit this summer to a convention

