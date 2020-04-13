Georgina Rodriguez responds to publication of Antonela Roccuzzo and busting networks

The beautiful Antonela Roccuzzo he shared a picture with Messi and their children, but it was the wedding of Cristiano Ronaldo the one that grabbed the attention.

Due to the confinement by the pandemic by the coronavirus, the famous also lived an Easter Sunday different.

And from Barcelona in Spain, Messi and Antonela enjoyed with their young Thiago, Matthew, and Cyrus.

Antonela was the one who shared the image in which you see them in the garden of his house.

“Happy easter,” wrote the argentine with two emojis of a rabbit and a heart.

Its publication, like many others, caused an uproar among his followers and in less than 10 hours amounted to more than 1 million likes and more than 5 thousand comments.

Georgina and her response to Antonela

And among the thousands of opinions, he drew attention to the reaction of Georgina Rodriguez.

The girlfriend of CR7 responded to Antonela with a red heart, which was enough to grab the attention in the account of the wife of Leo.

The fuss was not for less, as Georgina does not usually react or respond to the postings of Antonela.

It is worth mentioning that the two have been compared countless times by its popularity.

This, without remembering the times when Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been rated as the best footballer in the world.

“This what it means?, I can’t believe it”.

“How great you are Georgina Rodriguez.”

“This gesture demonstrates your humility Georgina”.

“That’s why I love you, Georgina Rodriguez.”

“Sure Messi is going to Barcelona”.

These were some of the comments that sparked the red heart of Georgina, in addition to hundreds of I like.

Also reacted to this publication, Daniella Semaan, the partner of Cesc Fabregas and friend of Antonela Roccuzzo.

Surely, as their millions of followers, Antonela also caught by surprise by the reaction of Georgina.

Due to the pandemic by the COVID-19, millions of people around the world should celebrate this Resurrection Sunday, at home.

This is to prevent the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of thousands of people, especially in Italy, the united States, Spain and China.