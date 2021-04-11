Georgina Rodriguez’s swimsuit highlights her charms

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, beautiful Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez also known as Georgina Gio, shared a recent photo on her Instagram with which several of her admirers managed to take away their dream for sure.

Although she has lived in Spain for years, the business model has been of Argentine descent so some of her followers are also excited about having blood from the aforementioned country, so in combination with her genes, she managed to make Georgina Gio an extremely beautiful woman.

It was thanks to her partner the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo also known as CR7 that she became a complete choice, although it is also worth mentioning that she herself only needed a little push to become the social media star she is today.

For a couple of months now we have been seeing among her publications some photographs and few videos referencing the projects in which she is collaborating especially when she appears in an interview.

That’s why the Spanish model is also excited when she shares this type of content as happened on March 22 where she boasted two magazine covers in which she appeared.

It currently has 24 million followers and has only 567 posts on its official Instagram account, although it does not continuously share content it remains very popular among Internet users and also Ronaldo followers, but especially when new content comes up.

The last time she had shared something was exactly seven days ago, surely some of her followers were eager to see the new content.

Fortunately, this new publication a day ago is all its fans expected, in it appears the model sporting an extravagant two-piece swimsuit.

This is a single sleeve and the most interesting detail it has is that it seems to be made of several fabrics besides that both at the top and bottom we see a piece of olán that immediately catches the eye because it breaks a little with the design and contrasts with the fabric underneath it.

Apparently, the design that Georgina Rodríguez wears is of a recognized brand of swimsuits that have quite caught the attention of several young women since on her Instagram account they have more than 371 thousand followers, among them surely you will find the Spanish model.

His hair is styling back although she brings it loose she seems perfectly accommodated, as an accessory, she simply accompanied by bracelets that look away, perhaps not to saturate the image because the fabric of the swimsuit is quite striking.

Because of where she is and the pose Georgina is doing, it would come as no surprise that this photo is part of the magazines that were probably launched recently and which she herself boasted very proudly.

Because in another of her past photos, on February 27, she appears posing quite similarly although in that photo she is wearing a black swimsuit also of two pieces, surely this is not so interested in her admirers.

So far her photograph has more than a million 700 thousand red hearts and as for the comments she has exactly 6 thousand 751, in several of them they repeat that she looks very beautiful and spectacular.

It would be more than exciting if in some time she continued to share content from the photoshoot that was taken in Italy during those days, while also enjoying the time with her family.