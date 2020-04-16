Gérald Kierzek contradicts Emmanuel Macron on the date of déconfinement : “It’s going to be complicated”

There are the “pros” and “cons”. Monday, April 13, Emmanuel Macron, addressed once again to the French, and announced that the déconfinement would take effect from the 11th may next. While several government ministers have preferred to delay, preferring to speak of this date as a “goal” and not a real measure, this announcement by the president of the Republic has not been slow to react. If some were convinced by the speech of the head of the State, particularly in the case of Daniel Cohn-Bendit, others have played the card of caution.

Invited on the plateau of Daily life in the aftermath of the speech of Emmanuel Macron, Gérald Kierzek has issued some doubts about the déconfinement and the progressive reopening of schools next may : “It’s going to be complicated, especially between the areas where there are a lot of viruses and areas where there is less virus. The fact that we don’t do differences, it is complicated,” said the emergency doctor.

“It should be done in a different way”

To him, this measure is not to be taken lightly, as he explained : “The problem with children is that they are not alone. There are children, but there are also adults, teachers, parents, grandparents, etc,” said Gérald Kierzek. Yann Barthes then asked his guest what, he would propose to better control the situation, and the spread of the virus : “I think that it should be done

