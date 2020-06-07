Géraldine Maillet “regrets” to have forbidden his daughter to show for Adama Traoré (VIDEO)

Nearly 20,000 people were in the streets of Paris, Tuesday, June 2 to support victims of George Floyd and Adama Traoré, the symbols of police violence in France and the United States. Hapsatou Sy has participated in this event awesome and shared some videos showing that the police initiated the hostilities so that everything was in calm. Cyril Hanouna has applauded the demonstrators and broadcasted the images moving of this event of solidarity in C that kif this Wednesday, June 3, on C8.

“We wanted to show you that, it was the image of the day. And bravo to all those who have participated peacefully, of course, at this meeting“, he said before giving the floor to Géraldine Maillet. “My daughter has wanted to go there, and me, it is true that I told him not to go there because it was forbidden. And I said to myself, as a mom, what was my responsibility to tell him to go in a rally that was banned? So I warned about it. And she gave me a much wanted because you have said, it was extremely worthy. The people were very welded, it was very beautiful. The images, the shots… And I regret, actually. I say to myself, well, maybe she would go there. But hey, it will go to the next event” said the columnist. “It was 19 hours yesterday. We would have liked to go there, it was here (on the board, editor’s note), but it was with them. And it supports the family Traoré“, concluded the moderator. Télé 7 Jours suggests you review this extract.