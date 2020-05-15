Géraldine Nakache : this scene with his daughter, her heart breaks

The mom’s heart of Géraldine Nakache is put to the test since the beginning of the confinement. And it isn’t getting any better with the end of this enclosure. The actress tells the story of this scene with his daughter, who was especially affected.

Despite the déconfinement, a return to the “life before” is not the order of the day. In particular, in the zones in red where the rules are more strict. Thus, no re-opening planned for the restaurants, for example, then they should be able to resume service as of the 2nd of June in the departments so-called green. But this is not the only difference to note between these two France. This is particularly the case of the parks and gardens municipal, which still may not welcome visitors. A prohibition difficult to live for city dwellers cooped up in flats. All the more when they do not have a balcony to enjoy a little bit of the sun. But it’s even worse for parents of young children. More than the others, the children need to spend. Géraldine Nakache in fact, the painful experience on a daily basis.

The touching words of the daughter of Geraldine Nakache

Interviewed by our colleagues from Madame Figaro this Friday, may 15, the actress and director 40 years old was entrusted on this is that she no longer wanted to see with the end of the confinement. The response of the woman was not made to wait. It is a real cry from the heart. “ My daughter stuck at the gate of the park – closed – me saying : “But we can never go to the park ?” “replica not without emotion, the mother of little Sarah, soon to be four-year-old. Anything to break her mom’s heart. Naturally, it is hoped, therefore, no longer have to live with that scene quickly. The déconfinement does not change the end, not much compared to these previous two months of enforced confinement. If it is not that the families will finally be able to meet, meet. A time that looks forward the accomplice of Leïla Bekhti. ” I want to see my family, in real life, not in FaceTime, to tighten in my arms. This may seem basic, but I learned to be these days… “, she says. A simple pleasure that she will be able to enjoy.