Geralt (Henry Cavill) is going to be very different !

Notice to fans of the series The Witcher: Geralt of Riv, played by Henry Cavill, is going to be very different from the 2nd season of the show on Netflix !

New season of The Witcher ! In effect, the series finally has a date for the resumption of filming. That should delight the fans. Even if Henry Cavill will be very different… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

If the shot almost had to go to the door because of the Covid-19, the show-runners assures us that he it will resume on the 17th of August. Good news !

Change of course for Geralt of Riv… In effect, the character played by Henry Cavill in The Witcher, that may look very different !

One will thus find this dear Geralt, but not quite as you left it. Don’t worry about a thing, at least : it will always be pitched by Henry Cavill.

But according to its showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, it will be necessary to scan with a blow on the arm everything that we think we know of him. Finally, almost…

In an interview with The Wrapthen it evokes the relationship between father/daughter between the Sorcerer and his daughter, Ciri. A relationship more complicated than one might think, of course…

The Witcher: Geralt of Riv, camped by Henry Cavill, something will change

“If you think that you know that the two characters, think again “, it was announced bluntly. “One of the most fun things that we can explore in season 2, this is the way that is going to change this and the other “.

For the cause, the father and the daughter have been all to learn from one anotherin this 2nd season of The Witcher. All that you have to be a parent of a Warlock, it is not easy…

“At the end of season 1, you know that it is Ciri, and that is Geralt “and summarizes the writer of The Witcher. “And now, you put everything in a blender and see what happens when two the people complètement different are forced to be together “.

There is no longer have to wait for the release date of this second season The Witcher ! In addition to Henry Cavill and Freya Allan, one would also discover new heads of the cast. Therefore, Kim Bodnia will be Vesemir…

Tags : news of Henry Cavill – latest news from The Witcher – news of Henry Cavill – news of The Witcher – news-Henry Cavill – news-The Sorcerer – Henry Cavill – henry cavill news – henry cavill news – henry cavill news – the warlock, The Warlock news – The Witcher news – The Witcher news