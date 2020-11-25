Gerard Butler travels with a young beauty to Tulum

The Scottish actor, who split from his girlfriend in the middle of the year, seems to be enjoying his new company.

Gerard Butler traveled to Tulum, Mexico last week when he was spotted in the sand chatting with a bikini-clad beauty, who spoke animatedly to the heartthrob before they enjoyed a dip in the sea.

The 51-year-old Scottish star wore a brightly colored swimsuit, which helped show off her suede body, while her friend looked stunning in a skimpy brown bikini.

Shirtless Gerard Butler, 51, enjoys a chat and a dip in the ocean with a bikini-clad beauty https://t.co/6gGIVMYjVA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 24, 2020

His talk on the shore and his subsequent immersion in the sea comes after he was seen with a group of beauties.

At the height of the pandemic, back in August, Gerard separated from his girlfriend of six years, actress Morgan Brown, 49, after which he said: “I went through a breakup during the crown, so I lost a to be loved in another way, and that has been very hard, much more difficult than I thought ”.