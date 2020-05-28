Gérard Jugnot : who is his wife Patricia Campi, 30 years his junior ?

Since 2015, it is in the arms of Patricia Campi, 30 years his junior, Gérard Jugnot file the perfect love.
The women were not numerous in the life of Gérard Jugnot. There has been the costume designer Cécile Magnanthe mother of his son, the comedian Arthur Jugnot, the actress Saïda Jawad which he shared the life of 2003 and 2014 Patricia Campi. Since 2015, it is with this lawyer marseillaise 30 years his junior that Gérard Jugnot file the perfect love. Their meeting took place on the set of the film Between friends Olivier Baroux, a portion of which is rotated in the phocean city.
Between them, it was love at first sight and, on the 27th of June 2016, the lovers decided to get married on the island of Porquerolles. A first marriage, at age 65, for the actor. “Marriage older, happy marriage. I had submitted the idea to my son, who said to me :’You’ve never done this bullshit, go ahead !’ I followed his advice and I am very happy”he explained in the columns of Femme Actuelle a few months after the ceremony.
Gérard Jugnot and Patricia Campi : a couple of light red carpet
More in love than ever, Gérard Jugnot seems to have found, in Patricia Campi, the true woman of his life. “I don’t look at other women. I am appeased”confided it in 2017. His separation with Saïda Jawad is far behind him now. “We separated because we had arrived at the end of a beautiful story. And it is life. Moreover, it is she who is gone and I’m not ashamed to say it. I have been very happy to live with it, I’ve never suffered from the fact that she is an actress and we parted on good terms”explained the actor, in 2014, to the tv.
Many times in recent years, Gérard Jugnot and his wife, Patricia Campi, appeared very accomplices on the various red carpets French as at the ceremony of Caesar, 2017 or at the last Cannes film Festival (see our slideshow).
Marriage – Gérard Jugnot is married with Patricia Campi on the Island of Porquerolles, June 25 – Exclusive – Gérard Jugnot and his companion Patricia Campi of the 1st edition of the “Golden Feather of the Wine and Gastronomy” at the Pavillon Vendôme in Paris. This evening rewarded the best French and foreign journalists specialized in the field of wine and gastronomy, but also a personality of renown being very involved in these areas. The evening brought together no less than 3 great michelin-starred chefs (Anne-Sophie Pic, Arnaud Lallement and Sang Hoon Degeimbre) as well as the assistance of the chef Paul Pairet. A first edition very epicurean, placed under the signs of talent and elegance. Paris, may 19, 2016.
Gerard Jugnot and his wife Patricia Campi – Photocall of the 42nd ceremony of the Cesar at the salle Pleyel in Paris, on February 24, 2017.
Gerard Jugnot and his wife Patricia Campi – Photocall of the 42nd ceremony of the Cesar at the salle Pleyel in Paris, on February 24, 2017.
Gerard Jugnot and his companion Patricia Campi – red carpet of the movie “Twin Peaks” during the 70th International Film Festival of Cannes. May 25, 2017.
Gerard Jugnot and his companion Patricia Campi – red carpet of the movie “Twin Peaks” during the 70th International Film Festival of Cannes. May 25, 2017.
Gerard Jugnot and his companion Patricia Campi – the red Carpet of the opening ceremony of the Light Festival 2017 during which Eddy Mitchell received a tribute in Lyon, on the 14th of October 2017
Gerard Jugnot and his companion Patricia Campi the fashion show “Jean Paul Gaultier” collection Haute-Couture spring-summer of 2018, in Paris. On the 24th of January 2018
Gerard Jugnot and his wife Patricia Campi – People at the concert on 13th Gala 2018 of the Association for Research on Alzheimer’s at the salle Pleyel in Paris on February 12, 2018. All profits from this evening will fund research on the disease dAlzheimer.
Patricia Campi and her husband Gérard Jugnot – Concert of the 13th Gala 2018 of the Association for Research on Alzheimer’s at the salle Pleyel in Paris on February 12, 2018. All profits from this evening will fund research on the disease dAlzheimer.