Gérard Jugnot : who is his wife Patricia Campi, 30 years his junior ?

Since 2015, it is in the arms of Patricia Campi, 30 years his junior, Gérard Jugnot file the perfect love.

The women were not numerous in the life of Gérard Jugnot. There has been the costume designer Cécile Magnanthe mother of his son, the comedian Arthur Jugnot, the actress Saïda Jawad which he shared the life of 2003 and 2014 Patricia Campi. Since 2015, it is with this lawyer marseillaise 30 years his junior that Gérard Jugnot file the perfect love. Their meeting took place on the set of the film Between friends Olivier Baroux, a portion of which is rotated in the phocean city.

Between them, it was love at first sight and, on the 27th of June 2016, the lovers decided to get married on the island of Porquerolles. A first marriage, at age 65, for the actor. “Marriage older, happy marriage. I had submitted the idea to my son, who said to me :’You’ve never done this bullshit, go ahead !’ I followed his advice and I am very happy”he explained in the columns of Femme Actuelle a few months after the ceremony.

Gérard Jugnot and Patricia Campi : a couple of light red carpet

More in love than ever, Gérard Jugnot seems to have found, in Patricia Campi, the true woman of his life. “I don’t look at other women. I am appeased”confided it in 2017. His separation with Saïda Jawad is far behind him now. “We separated because we had arrived at the end of a beautiful story. And it is life. Moreover, it is she who is gone and I’m not ashamed to say it. I have been very happy to live with it, I’ve never suffered from the fact that she is an actress and we parted on good terms”explained the actor, in 2014, to the tv.

Many times in recent years, Gérard Jugnot and his wife, Patricia Campi, appeared very accomplices on the various red carpets French as at the ceremony of Caesar, 2017 or at the last Cannes film Festival (see our slideshow).

