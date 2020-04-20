Germán Silva runs marathon from his home to pay tribute to medical staff

The mexican Germán Silva he ran his first marathon at home on a treadmill, which yielded tribute to all the doctors, nurses, and other health sector personnel, who are in the front line in the fight against the pandemic COVID-19.

Silva, who won the New York city marathon in 1994, with 2:11:21 am and in 1995 in 2:11:00, ran this Sunday the 42 kilometers and 195 meters in 2:56:11 hours.

The test was transmitted by Facebook and was even able to talk some anecdotes and passages from his life with other participants, such as the one that told Silva when he spoke with Nora Toledanowho took up of the bike.

Germain was a time in Toluca and received a phone call from Nora, who asked the state of the weather and he replied that it was very cold, and she delighted he said that was fine, because it was getting ready to to swim across the The English channel in 1994 and last year met the challenge of crossing the Seven Seas.

He also took part German Madrazo, who at the age of 42, he learned to ski, in January 2017, and February 16, 2018, in the Winter Olympic games PyeongChangended at location 115 and the last in the skiing test of a great fund of 15 kilometres.

Madrazo began to run in the garden of his house and shared that it was raining, but that was the minimum, after competing in the ice, and to have been born in Querétaro.

Also added the journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, who shared that when you have an injury on the small toe of his left foot, he would participate with his wife and their three children to meet 100 kilometers in the stationary bike.

After crossing Germán Silva the 21 kilometres in one hour, 29 minutes and 29 seconds, is added to the transmission Michael Capiraso, president of the New York city Marathon, who trotted by some of the streets of the big city, always with a mask.

Also joined to the transmission, the bullfighter Fermín Rivera, who despite not ran, it gave words of enthusiasm to Silva, who has been your instructor in order to have a good physical condition at each site that exhibited in the places where it is presented.

Juan Luis Barrios, medalist central american and pan american, was dismissed from the link after the 24 miles on your treadmill. “This pandemic passes soon and thank you Germain for having this fellowship and make us part of it.”

Then joined Antonio Argüelleswho the 3 of August of 2017 became the first mexican and seventh person in the world to complete the crossing in swim across the seven seas, and now wants to in August to re-cross the The English channel.

From the start he was the triathlete Fabiola Corona, already classified to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and she and the other linked chanted a baton to Germán Silva and Mexico, when the athlete approached the kilometer 37.

Appeared bound Alejandro Cardenas, winner of the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash at the World Championships in Athletics Seville 1999. “I am very pleased by the initiative of German. It is good to mitigate the despair, to make sport at home and to have good health”.

In the transmission in addition to appeared Paula Radcliffewinning four times in the New York city Marathon, and holder of the world record in 2:15:25 hours.

Germán Silva commented that you ended up fresh, maybe with something of the sensation of a cramp, but that he overcame this by eating a little bit of salt during the career.

