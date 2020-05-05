Get ready to gasp! See the best accessories Met Gala of all time

As coco Chanel once said: “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and remove one thing.”

Since it is a decree of fashion. However, there is an event where it’s fun and exciting to break the rules of style: Met Gala.

Like many fashion lovers know, the accessories can take your outfit from basic to AF additional. It is the final touch to any lewd.

Over the years, celebrities have closed down the red carpet at the Met Ball with stand-out pieces such as: a towering stack of hats, a headdress of the pope adorned with jewels and … a severed head as a life.

Last year, the theme 2019 (“Camp: Notes mode”) permitted accessories and unique accessories.

Billy Porter made a grand entrance with its parts, literally.

the Poses star has used a sea of strong men and bare-chested as accessories – the ultimate accessory (amirite?!). It was carried by six men, sitting at the top, resembling a pharaoh of ancient Egypt. In addition, he has donned a helmet spectacular adorned with diamonds and larger wings that nature which covered the red carpet.

It was a sight to see!