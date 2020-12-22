GET READY, ZAC EFRON NOW HAS THE MULLET: THE MOST TALKED ABOUT HAIRCUT OF THE MOMENT

Miley Cyrus isn’t the only one rocking a mullet right now. The most talked-about cut ever is back incredibly in fashion in 2020 and after conquering even Rihanna, it has now made another famous actor fall in love.

We are talking about Zac Efron – who obviously manages to be super sexy even with ” the mullet cut “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Attaboy (@attaboy_hair)

Australian barber Attaboy shared photos of Zac’s recent visit to his salon on Instagram, where he gave himself a mini mullet – you can see it well in the second photo of the album.

” @zacefron walked into @attaboy_hair to fix himself today, so we gave him a mullet. He also gave the boss a check, Robby, and made him feel like he was 17 again,” the barbershop guys wrote in the post caption

For some time, the 33-year-old actor has moved to Byron Bay, Australia, where the numbers of the coronavirus pandemic are among the lowest in the world. Efron’s visit without a mask to the barber’s shop really feels like a journey through time in pre-pandemic times. The Good News – A Testimony That You Can Get Out of It.

But to keep him in Australia is also the new love for his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, a beautiful 25-year-old girl, who was not known to the public before dating him. He met her about five months ago in the coffee shop where she worked.

Last October, Zac Efron celebrated his 33rd birthday in the country, in the company of some Australian stars and precisely Vanessa Valladares.

It was rumored that on that occasion he had given her a ring as ” a kind of unofficial official engagement “.