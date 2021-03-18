Get to know Kendall Jenner’s beauty routine Step by step!

Model and socialite Kendall Jenner have shared how she prepares and makes up her skin in just a total of 15 minutes, so if you want to look just as perfect as she does, read on because we’ll tell you to step by step.

The famous businessman has confessed that her routine has changed a lot, in fact, she admits that when she recorded her first tutorial for Vogue she was “a baby” and barely knew which products were best suited to treat her skin with a trend about and how to make up for a very natural look for both day and night.

Although the TV personality has always opted for very natural makeup, its beauty routine is very different from that of a few years ago.

The truth is that the beauty routine that we replicated every morning cannot be the same as the one we did a few years ago, such as the case of Kendall Jenner, simply because over time, we are perfecting the steps that lead us to radiant skin.

I’m excited to show you my new routine.” That’s how Kendall Jenner starts the video he’s made for Vogue.

Kendall begins the video showing how she cares for the skin of her face and the 25-year-old starts with a homemade mask containing avocado, oatmeal, honey, and lavender oil, a blend that helps her light up her skin naturally.

After removing it, apply another Purigenex mask that massages with the jade roller, essential to achieve juicy skin.

The third step is to cleanse the skin with soap from the dermatologist, Christe Kidd, and then apply a mixture of sun cream with SkinCeuticals serum; spray with a relaxing spray of green tea, cucumber, and aloe vera from Mario Badescu, and exfoliate lips.

Once you have clean and relaxed skin apply a moisturizer to the lips of your sister’s beauty firm, Kylie Cosmetics, and on your face opt for a La Mer cream.

While showing the products she also explains that she has managed to change her skin thanks to a new diet in which she does not take dairy and forces her to drink a lot of water to keep her hydrated.

After preparing her skin, Jenner proceeds to make it up with her favorite products for a very natural result, at any time of the day.

As a foundation, she chooses Chanel’s ‘Vitalumiére’, which guarantees 8 hours of hydration and provides luminosity.

The model applies it with a brush and then uses the ‘Beauty Blender’ sponge to apply the concealer.

The sister of the queen of ‘contouring’, Kim Kardashian, also sculpts her skin with a creamy dark brown bar that she applies to mark her cheekbones and on both sides of the forehead.

The next step is Marc Jacobs Beabuty’s bar illuminator which she taps and ends with loose MAC Cosmetics powders, Estée Lauder bronzer powders for “sun-kissed” skin and blust from Kylie Cosmetics’ ‘Stormi’ collection.

The model then focuses on the eye area, fixes the eyebrows with a brush, and an eye shadow wears the same tan of Estée Lauder.

Continue with a black Kevyn Aucoin eye pencil that blurs in the waterline, a lash curler, and an Armani mask to enhance your look.

The next step is to paint the lips, first, outline them with a nude pencil from Armani and then apply two lipsticks: one in a natural tone and one with which you get a pink glow.

To make this line we rely on the products we use every day. I love glossy lips, they make your lips look a little bigger,” she says.

The final touch of the routine is to apply more bronzer and loose powders from KKW Beauty, Kim’s makeup firm.

The truth is that the routine Kendall has shown has little to do with the one she recorded in 2017 for ‘Vogue’, because back then the model, who was 22, was betting on a less glamorous makeup and much faster, she only needed two minutes to make up her skin, eyes, and lips.

In the video that is published on the YouTube channel of the magazine you can see the model directly applying the makeup, in a slightly sharper way, and the concealer.

The base was applied with another brush and the concealer directly with her fingers, while her eyebrows were much more pronounced and made up a little more.