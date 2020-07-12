Ghislaine Maxwell accused : the former Jeffrey Epstein would have videos of politicians

On the 11th of July, a source close to the transaction Epstein made new revelations about the images and the evidence that Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, would have in his possession. Among these images, the videos could have been taken with powerful politicians and miners.

The case of Epstein remains the object of serious revelations. After months of research, Jeffrey Epstein, committed suicide in the jail in the year 2019, when he should appear before the american justice for having organised an illegal prostitution of minors at the circles that are influential in the world. The billionaire businessman left behind many secrets not yet released and an ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, accused in several occasions by the victims who have participated in this organization of large-scale. A couple of days, Ghislaine Maxwell has been accused of “ assisted, facilitated and contributed to the sexual assaults on minors Jeffrey Epstein “. You will be taken to the court of the southern district of New York, on the 14th of July.

“I have seen the videos”

Then she asks to be released with a bail of $ 5 million, a source close to the matter, due to the new revelations. “ Ghislaine Maxwell has the records of two prominent american politicians having sex with minors “according to a longtime friend, cited by The Sun. The source who used the pseudonym of William Steel claims to have been “forced“to look at photos and videos of sex between minors and famous people. ” They wanted to convince me of his power and of those who had in hand. They prided themselves in having their boots of powerful people. I’ve seen videos of people who are very powerful – celebrities, world leaders in these videos having sex, threesomes or even orgies with minors.” Serious revelations that could lead to many personalities in the fall of Ghislaine Maxwell, in his judgment.