Ghost Draft : Chris Pratt, the next John Connor ?

You must excuse for this title to click, but we just discovered that the upcoming film from Paramount Pictures, Ghost Draft, with Chris Pratt, would be something of a Terminator-like.

It is an article of our friends theterminatorfans that piqued our curiosity. You are not without knowing that the Terminator Dark Fate will get rid of the character of John Connor and will propose a new heroine for the resistance.

If for years we were expecting a Terminator movie that takes place in 2029, and which puts in scene the war of humanity, led by John Connor against the machines, the Paramount was inspired by the character in order to make a kind of Terminator-like. Deadline said Skydance Media – who could lose the rights to the Terminator – and Paramount Pictures (the two studios behind Terminator : Dark Fate) are working together on the film ‘Ghost Draft‘ with Chris Pratt in the title role.

‘Ghost Draft‘ is described as a science-fiction film, with the potential to become a franchise, in which Chris Pratt plays a husband and a father of a family who is called to lead a future war where the fate of humanity rests on its ability to fix the problems of the past. The film Skydance / Paramount sees soldiers 40 years in the future to conduct a war that will determine the survival of humanity.

Already the pitch, we clearly think of a story of a John Connor-like’, but this is not all. Production, we find David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Goyer who are all involved in Terminator : Dark Fate.

Well, it would be a little bit pulled by the hair to say that Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures prepare another film Terminator centered on John Connor. However, given the people involved on the project and the pitch ‘Ghost Draft‘, the two studios are trying to reproduce a Terminator-like based on the story of John Connor, but without the payment of royalties for the characters, the history etc, other believe that the two studios are preparing to fail ‘Dark Fate’ and want to see a film O-F to fix the shot.