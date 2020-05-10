Giannis reacts harshly to trolls Drake in front of the press

After having experienced the wrath of Drake on the edge of the floor of the Scotiabank Arena last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo has responded to the media in minimizing the impact of the trash-talking rapper’s on him.

Opposed to Toronto in what was akin to the poster of the last night, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have had to deal with the usual taunts of the largest supporter of the canadian team, Drake. The latter was indeed present on the edge of the field, and did everything to destabilize the men of Mike Budenholzer.

Came into the room with two belts of champion of the WWE on his shoulders, the rapper is subsequently indulged in a session of trash talking with Robin Lopez, and then with the Greek Freak. The latter, after coming to the end of the Raptors (108-97), has had to answer questions about these exchanges, and showed a laconic.

Reporter : What was your reaction when you saw Drake bring two belts of champion tonight ? Giannis : I had not noticed. I just learn, I think it’s Donte, who told me about it. When the game is launched, I’m just focused, in my game, I don’t pay attention to what is happening around or what are the fans. J : I asked Drake if he had brought these belts for you troller, and he replied that it was obviously for it. G. A. : It is well. He cares about me, me not him. I am simply there to win games and help my team win, that’s all.

Yet visibly annoyed to hear the artist at the edge of the field on a sequence, Giannis has played the card of indifference in the face of the press.

The methods of Drake only have certainly not influenced during the meeting, as his 19 points and 19 rebounds played a big role in the triumph of his team in hostile terrain.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not satisfied with the success on the floor of his Bucks, because he also seems to have taken a real advantage over Drake in the war in the media. See you in the playoffs for the second round ?