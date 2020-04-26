Giants turn to Tae Crowder in Mr. Irrelevant of the Draft 2020

The New York Giants converted to linebacker from the Georgia Bulldogs, Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant of the Draft 2019.
Crowder was drafted with the overall pick N° 255, last of the sweepstakes schoolboy.
During his collegiate career at Georgia, Crowder finished with 122 tackles, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage, 1.5 catches, two interceptions, five passes deflected, a fumble forced, two fumbles recovered and a touchdown defensive.
Since 1976, the prize is awarded “Mr. Irrelevant” to the last player chosen in the draft, who receives the Trophy, Lowsman.
The Trophy, the Lowsman is a parody of the Heisman, where the player is releasing the ball.
Crowder joins a class of draft from the Giants that includes Andrew Thomas, Xavier McKinney, Matt Peart, Darnay Holmes, Shane Lemieux, Cam Brown, Carter, Coughlin, T. J. Brunson, and Chris Williamson.
🏈 ¡Mr. Irrelevant! 🏈
Is Tae Crowder of the University of Georgia who is drafted into the pick #255 by @Giants in the #DraftxESPN 👏 pic.twitter.com/LzQf2qzs8t
— NFLLive_esp (@NFLLive_esp) April 25, 2020