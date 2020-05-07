Gift Toliver tells his childhood for Apple Music

What is the common point between Billie Eilish, the rapper Megan Thee Stallion or H. E. R ? All are passed by Next Upthe program put together by Apple Music for emerging artists, before they become the stars of the music. While one comes to work with Beyoncé, another signed recently the soundtrack to the next James Bond. Today, it is the turn of the rapper texan Gift Toliver to invite on the program. In a short documentary of six minutes, the artist is present, between archival images and excerpts of interviews. Her own mother reveals the idols of the youth of his son and remembers his first songs : “I had no idea that he was doing concerts, the effort that he provided. The first time I’ve listened to his music, I was blown away”.

In a universe mixing trap and R’n’bthe young rapper is 25 years old has just unveiled her first solo album Heaven gold Hell. Raised in the suburbs of Houston, he immerses himself in music as a teenager, and pointed out in 2018 with the mixtape Donny Womack, produced by Cactus Jack, the label of the rapper’s Travis Scott. Ensuring the first parts of the crooner The Weeknd, the young rapper does not take long to get noticed. Instead of highlighting the promises of glory that are available to Gift Toliver, Next Up has preferred to focus on the genesis of his career, interviews with his family and his employees.

Next Up: Gift Toliveravailable on Apple Music.