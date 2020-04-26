Gigi and Bella Hadid, Alexandra and Audrey Lamy, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris and Liam Hemsworth… These brothers and sisters famous (PHOTOS)

We can say that nature has spoiled : models Gigi and Bella Hadid are also beautiful and known as the other. Always ready to talk about them on social networks, the tops have dethroned a long time since the sisters Hilton. It is the same for the three Kardashian sisters : propelled to the front of the stage people a few years ago thanks to their reality tv The incredible family Kardashian (a whole program), their breakups/reconciliations, bursts or states of mind are followed by thousands of followers ! This is not without attract sometimes the jealousy of their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

In the field, the seventh art is particularly well off. It has to do is look at the careers of the siblings Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, or even Chiara Mastroianni and Christian Vadim. The sisters Mara, they have each found success in the cinema. If Kate, star of the series House of Cardshas played in big productions Only on March and The Fantastic 4her younger sister Rooney is more noted roles in more dramatic (Carol, Marie Madeleine…). The girlfriend of Joaquin Phoenix in the physical model, is also the new face of parfums Givenchy.

And then sometimes, there are families where one of the three rest (a little) in the shadows : Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen also have a younger sister, Elizabeth, actress. If the three brothers Hemsworth share a physical rather advantageous, Luke is an actor less famous than Chris and Liam. Marie-Amélie Seigner has opted for the music in contrast to its predecessors, the actresses Emmanuelle and Mathilde. Same observation for the brothers Wilson : we know more Luke and Owen compared to Andrew. In contrast, among the Jonas Brothers, the exception confirms the rule ! If they are for a time separated, Kevin, Joe and Nick are back now in force since the release of their fifth album Happiness Beginswith , in particular, their single Sucker.

Has each sister, her series ! Success, in fact, insured for the sisters Deschanel : if the younger sister Zooey has enjoyed success with the series New GirlEmily, meanwhile, is the heroine of Bones. Side frenchies, actresses Alexandra and Audrey Lamy pursue a beautiful career in film after starting out in their respective series A guy, a girl and Scenes of households. And just like their fellow american, they get along very well, which doesn’t hurt !