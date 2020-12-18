GIGI HADID ALSO CUT THE “CURTAIN BANG”, THE SUPER TRENDY FRINGE OF THE MOMENT

Gigi Hadid’s flowing blonde hair is one of her beauty signatures.

The supermodel never plays with color, because she wants her hair to be as healthy as possible and this allows her to be very long, just the way she likes it, without having to add extensions. Even the cut is always the same: even and gently scaled on the tips.

But with a new Instagram post, the new mother made it known that she had updated her look, choosing the most fashionable hair trend of the moment: the curtain bang. The famous ” curtain fringe “, the long fringe that opens in half to frame the face.

Gigi’s version is a soft and subtle fringe that falls on her sides of the face, her lengths tied in a bun. And suddenly we are very tempted to rush to the hairdresser right away!

Why is the curtain bang so trendy? There are so many reasons: super versatile, it creates volume, ideal on both straight and wavy hair, perfect length to be pinned back.

In short, the perfect twist to refresh the usual long hair without giving up even one cm of length.