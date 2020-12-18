CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID ALSO CUT THE “CURTAIN BANG”, THE SUPER TRENDY FRINGE OF THE MOMENT

Posted on

Gigi Hadid’s flowing blonde hair is one of her beauty signatures.

The supermodel never plays with color, because she wants her hair to be as healthy as possible and this allows her to be very long, just the way she likes it, without having to add extensions. Even the cut is always the same: even and gently scaled on the tips.

But with a new Instagram post, the new mother made it known that she had updated her look, choosing the most fashionable hair trend of the moment: the curtain bangThe famous ” curtain fringe “, the long fringe that opens in half to frame the face. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi’s version is a soft and subtle fringe that falls on her sides of the face, her lengths tied in a bun. And suddenly we are very tempted to rush to the hairdresser right away!

Why is the curtain bang so trendy? There are so many reasons: super versatile, it creates volume, ideal on both straight and wavy hair, perfect length to be pinned back.

In short, the perfect twist to refresh the usual long hair without giving up even one cm of length.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top