GIGI HADID ASKS GORDON RAMSAY FOR COOKING ADVICE: THE CHEF HAS REVEALED THEY ARE FRIENDS

After the one between Shawn Mendes and Matthew McConaughey, here’s another unexpected famous friendship!

Gordon Ramsay revealed that he is in contact with Gigi Hadid and joked that it fills his daughters, Megan, 22, Holly, 20, and Matilda, 19, with joy.

” My daughters love me. Not because I’m a damn good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid, ” the famous British king of the kitchen told People.

The 52-year-old and the 25-year-old model met in 2016 when she attended the Masterchef Celebrity Showdown where he serves as a judge.

Since then Gigi Hadid has turned to Gordon Ramsay for culinary advice, but according to the chef himself it seems that he doesn’t need it: ” A couple of weeks ago Gigi sent me this dish of pasta via Instagram asking me: ‘Chef, what do you think? ? ‘And I’m like,’ Girl, it’s good. It’s fucking good. ‘ ”

We remind you that Gigi Hadid has recently become a mother: she and Zayn Malik had a baby girl last September.