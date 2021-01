The former One Direction singer has released a new song, ‘Vibez’, which will be part of his new album.

Zayn Malik has taken the internet by storm with his new song titled “Vibez.”

The track is part of his upcoming Zayn album with 11 songs.

His girlfriend Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to inform her millions of fans that Zayn Mali’s new song is now available.