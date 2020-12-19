CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID CELEBRATED HER LITTLE GIRL’S “FIRST SNOW” WITH A PHOTO UNDER THE FLAKES

Posted on

New York City turned white and Gigi Hadid took the ball to show her little girl the first snow.

The model shared a tender photo in which she poses under the bows, well covered with a scarf, hat, gloves and mask, next to the pram of her daughter with Zayn Malik.

” His first snow ” he wrote in the caption. Below, there are lots of adoring comments from both fans and famous friends, such as Ruby Rose, Ashley Graham and Stella Maxwell.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

This is one of the first photos the 25-year-old has posted since returning to New York after spending the last few months on the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania. A few days ago, she was seen pushing the pram through the streets of the Big Apple together with her sister Bella Hadid (you can see the photos here on a Twitter fan account ).

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they had become parents towards the end of last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.

The first family photo had arrived on Halloween, all in costume for the occasion.

