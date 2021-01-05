CELEBRITIES

Gigi Hadid enjoys the snow with her baby

Posted on

Zayn Malik’s model girlfriend is pictured in the middle of a snow-covered avenue.

Gigi Hadid took advantage of her recent stay in New York to enjoy the snow with her little newborn baby.

The model shared a photo where she appears with the girl’s stroller in the middle of a snow-covered avenue.

“Her first time in the snow,” she said.

The post received almost 7 million ‘likes’, including comments from many celebrities, including her own mother Yolanda Hadid:

“Angel,” she wrote.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger also commented, “That’s so sweet.”

His friend, model Fai Khadra, posted several heart emojis.

The baby was born on September 23. It is the result of her relationship with Zayn Malik. Gigi still hasn’t revealed the girl’s name.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

