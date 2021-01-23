CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID HAS REVEALED THE NAME OF THE DAUGHTER SHE HAD WITH ZAYN MALIK

Posted on

We finally have a name: Gigi Hadid revealed that her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl is called Khai!

The little girl was born last September. According to rumors, the exact day she came into the world would be September 19.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

The 25-year-old supermodel has chosen to announce the name in a particular way, that has updated its bio on Instagram, writing: ” Khai’s mom ” ” mom Khai “.

The name would have Egyptian origins and the meaning translated from Arabic would be ” the chosen one, royal or noble “, according to what the specialized website on mom365 names reports.

Perfect for the daughter of a fashion queen and a musicking!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

After the reveal of the name, fans have unearthed a tender detail. The ZiGi’s car plate begins with the letters: “GZK”, that is Gigi, Zayn, and Khai! You can see the photo here on Twitter.

In recent days, Gigi Hadid has instead told of having discovered that she is pregnant on February 6, 2020, in the middle of the world fashion weeks.

She also explained how BFF Taylor Swift helped her keep pregnancy nausea at bay when she was in London on business.

