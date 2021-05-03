Gigi Hadid: her sweet message for Donatella Versace’s birthday!

Gigi Hadid wished her friend Donatella Versace a happy birthday! The latter celebrates its 66th anniversary today!

Gigi Hadid has just posted a beautiful message for the one and only Donatella Versace! The reason? The head of the Haute Couture brand Versace is celebrating her birthday today!

GIGI HADID MAKES A NICE STATEMENT TO DONATELLA VERSACE

Today is a great day for Donatella Versace! Indeed, this unmissable queen of fashion celebrates her 66th birthday this May 2, 2021! An event that many personalities in this field have not forgotten! Starting with the beautiful Gigi Hadid!

Indeed, if the young mother has put her career on hold since she gave birth to her first child a few months ago… However, Bella Hadid’s older sister has not forgotten to wish her friend Donatella Versace’s birthday!

And for good reason, during her career, Gigi Hadid has paraded many times for the Versace brand, and all over the world! So it was normal for her to pay tribute to this great lady!

Via her Instagram story, this Sunday, May 2, 2021, Gigi Hadid posted several photos of herself with the star of the day! These pictures came with a beautiful declaration of friendship: “I wish my sister Bull Donatella Versace the most wonderful birthday! I love you so much, thank you for everything. »

GIGI HADID UNVEILS PHOTO OF HER COLORFUL NAIL ART

A few days ago, Gigi Hadid posted several photos of herself thanking her fans for wishing her a happy birthday on the occasion of her 26th birthday! A post that the young mother had captioned as follows:

“I just wanted to say thank you very much for your beautiful birthday wishes, I send hugs everywhere!” Thanks to that his fans loved it… But what they also appreciated is the manicure of the latter!

And for good reason, on one of the shots in question, Gigi Hadid had her hands on her face! Thus, its subscribers were able to notice the very colorful nails of the latter! Nail art that they validated… Indeed, you only have to read the many comments present under the post to realize it!

D1SoftBall News invites you to discover some of them all more adorable than the others! “I love your hands, Gigi! Nails of all colors are too beautiful! Not too short or too long in addition we validate! “Too beautiful, still happy birthday, I love your nail art! »

“I only saw the nails, just too beautiful and well done!” Can you read on the social network of Bella Hadid’s big sister! Comments that will please the latter …. As well as his nail prosthetist!