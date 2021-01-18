CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID: HOW MUCH COOLNESS IN THE FIRST POST MATERNITY LOOK (FOR THE NEW ALBUM BY ZAYN)

Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York in a state of coolness.  The supermodel and new mom have laid before the promotional truck new album of unreleased (the third solo) and new dad boyfriend  Zayn, entitled “ Nobody Is Listening “.

How much we missed Gigi’s fabulous street style moments, but she’s back and we need to take notes right away.

Here, the photos published by Just Jared.

 

The 25-year-old chose a yellow graphic tee, a pair of light-colored high-waisted jeans with rips at the knees, and leather combat boots.  The bright accessories for an extra touch of color? Futuristic sunglasses and thin belt with red and blue stripes.

However, the star of the look is certainly the oversized checked blazer with a dollar bill sewn into the pocket. We don’t have to tell you that 80s maxi shoulder jackets are so trendy right now. 

Why do we like this outfit? Easy to replicate with pieces that everyone already has in the closet and you can borrow the jacket from your dad, boyfriend, or even your big brother.

