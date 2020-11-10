GIGI HADID IN THE MOTHER VERSION, IN A TENDER SELFIE WITH HER BABY GIRL

Gigi Hadid shared the first selfie with her little girl.

The 25-year-old model posted a cuddly mom-version shot in Stories, where she looks at the camera while her daughter is leaning on her shoulder.

View this post on Instagram Mama Gigi and her baby girl😍🥰❤️ #GigiHadid A post shared by 👑 Gigi! (@mysweetiegigi) on Nov 8, 2020 at 1:23pm PST

The classic pose to make the baby digest and in fact, he added the words: ” Burp with sunbeams “.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they had become parents last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.

Now they would be on the farm of the supermodel’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in Pennsylvania, where they had already passed the period of pregnancy.

On Halloween, they shared their first family photo, all in costume for the occasion.