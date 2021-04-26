Gigi Hadid is having fun in New York with her family for her 26th birthday!

Behind the scenes of the 26th birthday of the beautiful Gigi Hadid: balloons, a wreath, a truck of grilled cheese, and a cake.

New buzz on the Web for Gigi Hadid. The young woman celebrates her birthday in New York with her family and reveals her day on her Instagram account.

GIGI HADID’S 26TH BIRTHDAY

Did you know: Gigi Hadid turned 26 last Friday! For the occasion, she celebrated in her own way in New York.

The highlight of the show? A crazy meal ordered in a grilled cheese food truck.

The big centerpiece of the party seemed to be a Gorilla Cheese NYC grilled cheese truck! A real killing in the mouth!

The cult couple was seen ordering something ultra-tasty to mark the occasion. But that’s not all!

Her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, made sure she had a festive day. He gave her a beautiful bouquet of flowers that she revealed to us on her account.

At her birthday party on Friday night, Gigi Hadid was dressed in zayn Malik’s hand. They were waiting for friends and family to celebrate in the corner of NoHo.

On her Instagram account, the pretty young woman revealed herself with an ultra-hot outfit. She wore The Shield knit top and “Tent knit pants” by Isa Boulder.

To the delight of her fans, she also shared some photos of a birthday cake in the shape of cheese. Look how good it looks:

QUEEN’S BIRTHDAY IN NYC

Gigi Hadi definitely seems passionate about cheese. Indeed, her dessert does not seem to be a real cheesecake, but rather a cake that looks like cheese.

Addicted to good food and very greedy, this is not the first time she has a cake in the form of a meal. Last year, the pretty blonde celebrated her birthday with a cake that looked like a bagel.

Later, Gigi Hadid told the press that this was part of her desire to be a pregnant woman. The Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro, composed this masterpiece, a marbled cake with chocolate chip buttercream inside, for her birthday.

“In the morning, my family brought out a cake all bagel, which already blew me away because my desire was 100% bagel. I ate a bagel all day. And so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake is a bagel. And I discovered that Buddy [Valastro], the Cake Boss, had made my cake. She explained.

Unsurprisingly, the model makes the buzz at each of her birthdays. What will she want next year? Case to follow…