GIGI HADID IS ZAYN MALIK’S NUMBER ONE FAN AS SHE VISITS THE “NOBODY IS LISTENING” PROMO TRUCK

On the streets of New York, there is a promo track dedicated to ” Nobody Is Listening “, the new album by Zayn Malik, and Gigi Hadid certainly couldn’t miss it!

"FELIZ DIA DO "NOBODY IS LISTENING @zayn" Gigi via IG stories 📲 pic.twitter.com/F4A0NTak5s — Update – Gigi Hadid (@GigiUpdateBR) January 15, 2021

Promo trucks are themed custom trucks that go around cities, a recent gimmick that several artists are relying on to advertise an album or project ( Miley Cyrus for example with “Midnight Sky “).

The 25-year-old model then supported her boyfriend’s latest work, having fun on the “Nobody Is Listening” promo truck and sharing lots of videos and photos with fans, as you can see below:

Gigi via IG stories 📲 pic.twitter.com/HmxGY2XssI — Update – Gigi Hadid (@GigiUpdateBR) January 15, 2021

"Tightrope minha favorita ❤️" Gigi via IG stories 📲 pic.twitter.com/cpEJcuAGhs — Update – Gigi Hadid (@GigiUpdateBR) January 15, 2021

In a Story, Gigi Hadid revealed what her favorite song from Zayn Malik’s album is: this is the penultimate track, number 10 entitled ” Tightrope “.

A PATROA!! 🥂 "Tightrope minha favorita ❤️" Gigi via IG stories 📲 pic.twitter.com/iXektNTXIP — Update – Gigi Hadid (@GigiUpdateBR) January 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2015, albeit with some push and pull. They announced they had become parents last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.