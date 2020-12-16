Gigi Hadid out with her daughter in New York

The model left everyone surprised with her elegance by going out in public for the first time with her daughter.

Model Gigi Hadid caught the attention of all her fans after she and her daughter ventured into New York City during their first public outing.

Photos of mother and daughter strolling through the streets of New York have been circulating all over the internet with the fashion icon leaving everyone speechless with her effortlessly chic look.

The new mom, 25, wore an all-black outfit with an oversized coat and a jean shirt peeking out from underneath. She also sported a newsboy cap with combat boots, long hair, and a black mask.

Accompanying her and her daughter was her sister Bella Hadid, who also wore an all-black ensemble with a leather coat, a black beanie, and a black knit scarf wrapped around her neck, covering half of her face.

Hadid has remained low-key since she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter in September.