Gigi Hadid pregnant : this promise made to his fans after he finally revealed her baby bump

Pregnant with her first child, Gigi Hadid have been revealed for the first time her baby bump during a live Instagram. Very secretive about her pregnancy, the model of 25 years, however, has made a promise to your fans that you will love.

A pregnancy is reserved for Gigi Hadid. While she is preparing to welcome his first child with his friend Zayn Malik, the mannequin of 25 years there is expressed not in your pregnancy on social networks. However, during a live on Instagram, she did not fail to give you an idea of your baby bump, revealing why she is very discreet about it. “Like, I’m pregnant during a pandemic, my pregnancy is not the most important thing in the world”explained sister Bella Hadid, adding that he believes that the current world events, like the Covid-19, and the movement Black Lives Matter, deserve more attention for your pregnancy.

A bias of Gigi Hadid, who believes that this very personal moment “it is not really something that[elle doit] to share, except with [sa] of the family and [ses] friends”, promising however to her fans that she would later share some photos of your experience with mom-to-be. “I took a lot of photos of my belly and I have sent to friends and family, and it was very nice and exciting, I try to document the”she admitted, specifying that they do not want to worry about its public image during her first pregnancy by reflecting each day on what she is going to publish in social networks.

Tips from Gigi Hadid to hide your belly

Pregnant of a girl, Gigi Hadid however, it still did not hide her baby bump during this life. However, it is impossible not to realize that she had once again opted for a large shirt to hide their forms, revealed by the buttons not attached. Because since the announcement of her first pregnancy, and every one of her apparitions is a story of framing and loose fitting clothes to hide your belly, and in order not to distract users of the issues addressed. “This angle and this combination really spacious are perfect as optical illusions. If left aside, this is a totally different story !”he had explained that a user of the model, who last April celebrated his birthday with his family.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive the latest news