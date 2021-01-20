CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID RECALLED THE EXACT DAY SHE FOUND OUT SHE WAS PREGNANT

Gigi Hadid revealed what was the day she found out she was pregnant!

It all started when the top model shared two photos and a video on Instagram in which she can be seen on the runway of the Jacquemus brand. That show was held on January 18, 2020.

 

” My little girl was in there, ” he wrote in the caption, referring to the daughter he had with Zayn Malik last September.

Asked by a fan on Twitter, she then said that during that fashion show she still didn’t know she was pregnant.

” I found out the day before the Tom Ford show – he explained – I was nauseous backstage. But then I learned that I could control it if I ate constantly, so my mom filled me with snacks before each show “.

The Tom Ford fashion show you are talking about was held on February 7, 2020, in Hollywood. Among other dresses, the 25-year-old had worn a beautiful lace one, as you can see here:

 

In short, making an easy calculation: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik discovered that they would become parents on February 6, 2020!

The ZiGi welcomed their baby in September 2020. They have not yet publicly revealed the name.

